Titans' Derrick Morgan: Ruled out Monday
Morgan (shoulder) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Morgan will miss his second straight game following the shoulder injury suffered Week 6, which isn't overly surprising as coach Mike Vrabel said he would be sidelined a few weeks. The 29-year-old was able to progress to a limited practice participant Saturday, which will hopefully bring some positive momentum into next week. Rookie second-round pick Harold Landry is likely to be the main beneficiary of Morgan's absence at Dallas.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Expected to miss a few weeks•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Leaves with injury Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Questionable against Houston•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Full participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...