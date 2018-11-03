Morgan (shoulder) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Morgan will miss his second straight game following the shoulder injury suffered Week 6, which isn't overly surprising as coach Mike Vrabel said he would be sidelined a few weeks. The 29-year-old was able to progress to a limited practice participant Saturday, which will hopefully bring some positive momentum into next week. Rookie second-round pick Harold Landry is likely to be the main beneficiary of Morgan's absence at Dallas.