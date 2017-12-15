Titans' Derrick Morgan: Ruled out Sunday vs. 49ers
Morgan (knee) will sit out Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Morgan looked as though he was trending toward suiting up this week after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but he may have suffered a setback along the way, as he was held out of the entire session Friday. It's expected that Morgan's absence will open up more snaps on the edge for Erik Walden and Kevin Dodd.
