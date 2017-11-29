Morgan posted a season-high four tackles and one sack against the Colts on Sunday.

Morgan now has seven sacks this season, just two sacks away from his career high. In Week 13, the eighth-year linebacker will try to get after Houston's QB Tom Savage, who has been sacked on 8.5 percent of his dropbacks this season, ranking 28th in the league.

