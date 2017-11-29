Titans' Derrick Morgan: Season-high four tackles
Morgan posted a season-high four tackles and one sack against the Colts on Sunday.
Morgan now has seven sacks this season, just two sacks away from his career high. In Week 13, the eighth-year linebacker will try to get after Houston's QB Tom Savage, who has been sacked on 8.5 percent of his dropbacks this season, ranking 28th in the league.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Records another sack in loss•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Falls on pair of fumbles in win•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Adds 1.5 sack performance•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...