Titans' Derrick Morgan: Set to sit Sunday
Morgan (knee) won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Morgan has 7.5 sacks this season, just 1.5 short of the career high he posted in 2016. With Morgan unavailable Sunday, Erik Walden will make his first start of the season and second-year pro Kevin Dodd will have a chance to get his first significant reps of the season.
