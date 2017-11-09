Morgan has a knee injury and did not practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Morgan played 52 of 76 defensive snaps in last Sunday's win over the Ravens, but he was never officially designated with an injury. The 28-year-old's practice participation the rest of the week should provide a better indication on his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.

