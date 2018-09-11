Titans' Derrick Morgan: Still getting healthy
Morgan (knee) should be closer to 100 percent for Week 2 after playing a limited role against Miami in the season opener, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Morgan totaled only 14 snaps in Week 1, even though he was able to practice in full both Thursday and Friday. The team was likely keeping close tabs on his workload after he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the offseason, which held him off the field for much of the preseason. If he is able to return to a more prominent role, he will enhance the Titans' pass rush as he has totaled 16.5 sacks across the past two seasons.
