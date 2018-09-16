Titans' Derrick Morgan: Suiting up Sunday
Morgan (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with Houston.
Morgan will figure to start Sunday despite his limited status in practice this past week. If he's limited at all with his knee injury look for Harold Landry to see some extra reps.
