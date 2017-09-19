Titans' Derrick Morgan: Tallies another sack in victory over Jags
Morgan recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
His stat line was the exact same as his total in Week 1, so the veteran is off to a consistent start to the year. He saw the field on 46 snaps (69 percent) and figures to continue seeing a similar workload going forward. He will look to continue his sack streak to start the season next week against the Seahawks and their sketchy offensive line.
More News
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...