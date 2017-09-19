Morgan recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

His stat line was the exact same as his total in Week 1, so the veteran is off to a consistent start to the year. He saw the field on 46 snaps (69 percent) and figures to continue seeing a similar workload going forward. He will look to continue his sack streak to start the season next week against the Seahawks and their sketchy offensive line.