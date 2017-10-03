Titans' Derrick Morgan: Three sacks through four weeks
Morgan recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 57-14 loss at Houston.
Morgan has come out of the gate strong with three sacks through four games. The 28-year-old pass rusher set a new career high with nine sacks last season and is on pace to eclipse that mark by three at the quarter pole.
