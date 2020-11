King had his roster exemption lifted Saturday, indicating that he'll be on the 53-man roster for Sunday's game versus the Bears, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

The Titans traded a sixth-round pick for King on Tuesday, and it appears the fourth-year cornerback is on track to make his debut with the team. It's unsettled how much work King will handle right away, but he could be deployed immediately as the team's slot corner and possibly as the punt returner, too.