The Titans acquired King via trade from the Chargers for a sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

King received All-Pro honors in 2018 for his work as a punt returner and defensive back. However, his role with the Chargers diminished of late. Since he was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, the team opted to move on early. The 2017 fifth-round pick is a good fit with the Titans, who have struggled with injuries in their secondary this year and allowed 268.7 passing yards per game (sixth most in the league). King likely will cover the slot, and he may be available for this Sunday's game versus the Bears if he clears the COVID-19 protocols in time.