Titans' Devin Ross: Injures ankle in preseason finale
Ross injured his ankle during Thursday's preseason finale against the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Ross got the start at one of the receiver spots but ultimately finished the night without a catch to his name, though quarterback Luke Falk did miss him wide-open deep downfield at one point. While the extent of his ankle injury is yet to be determined, any extended absence could hurt Ross' chances of surviving final roster cuts Saturday.
