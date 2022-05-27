Fitzpatrick is preparing to compete for a large role in Tennessee's offense in 2022, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick struggled to maintain a consistent role in his rookie campaign, as he failed to make the Titans roster out of training camp and recorded only five total receptions. However, he feels more prepared heading into his second season as a pro and has gained a better understanding of the team's expectations. Tennessee overhauled their wide receiver corps this offseason, but Fitzpatrick will still have to compete with the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips for consistent targets.