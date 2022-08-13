Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
