The Titans selected Fitzpatrick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

The Titans had a number of pass catchers walk this offseason, including Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith and Adam Humphries, so Fitzpatrick joins a depth chart where he should compete for snaps immediately. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Louisville standout showcased solid deep ball tracking at the collegiate level, and he could quickly put those skills to use alongside A.J. Brown (knee) and Josh Reynolds.