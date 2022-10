Tennessee elevated Fitzpatrick from its practice squad to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at Washington, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Fitzpatrick joined the Titans' practice squad before the season started, but he hasn't played a snap yet in 2022. He's behind Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and Kyle Philips in Tennessee's wide receiver pecking order.