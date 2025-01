Radunz (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Radunz was sidelined for the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Colts. He appears to be past the issue as he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Barring any setbacks, Radunz should be available to start at right guard for the Titans' regular-season finale against the Texans on Sunday.