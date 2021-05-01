The Titans selected Radunz in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Tennessee whiffed on its offensive line pick in 2020 and Dennis Kelly left in free agency, so addressing tackle was a key for the Titans. Radunz isn't one of the top tackles to come off the board, but he's an interesting pick. A North Dakota State product, Radunz protected Trey Lance during his time with the Bizon. He is known for his technique, never allowing a sack in 2019. Radunz could take over the starting right tackle spot right away.