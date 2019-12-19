Play

Lewis (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Lewis practiced fully Wednesday, so there's a chance he tweaked his ankle during Thursday's session. His fantasy utility is limited, however, so long as Derrick Henry (hamstring) -- who sat out Thursday's practice -- is able to play. We'll circle back on the duo's status Friday, once the Titans release their final Week 16 injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Saints.

