Lewis carried the ball 10 times for 24 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts. He also added one catch on two targets for eight yards.

Lewis wasn't able to get anything going against the Colts despite once again leading the Titans' backfield in touches. His failure on the ground was not a major departure from the majority of the season, though his lack of involvement in the passing game was a letdown. His two targets tied for his lowest of the season, but he has now seen only a pair of targets in consecutive games. While it appeared that Lewis was poised for another big second-half of the season, his performance across the past two weeks calls his effectiveness going forward into question.