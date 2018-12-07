Titans' Dion Lewis: Clear second fiddle in win
Lewis rushed 10 times for 13 yards and brought in all five of his targets for 39 yards in the Titans' 30-9 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.
Lewis saw backfield mate Derrick Henry explode for 238 rushing yards Thursday, so he was essentially left with a handful of leftover carries and a solid amount of pass-catching work. The veteran back has failed to top 36 rushing yards in four consecutive contests, and he hasn't found paydirt on the ground since the opener. Henry's stellar effort Thursday would seemingly dampen Lewis' even further, but coach Mike Vrabel has been unpredictable in how he's divided the backfield workload this season. Lewis will look to improve his numbers against the Giants in a Week 15 interconference tilt.
More News
