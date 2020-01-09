Lewis (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Ravens after practicing fully Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Lewis is thus cleared to handle his usual complementary/change-of-pace duties behind Derrick Henry on Saturday, but that's not a role that figures to carry much volume as long as Henry -- who logged 34 carries in the Titans' wild-card win over the Patriots -- remains healthy enough to serve as the team's lead back.