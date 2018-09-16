Titans' Dion Lewis: Collects 43 yards
Lewis rushed for 42 yards on 14 carries and added a one-yard catch during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Texans.
The Titans went run-heavy after taking an early two-score lead. That, and Houston's awareness of that strategy, might explain why the Titans struggled to get much per carry. Lewis should be given the benefit of the doubt after picking up 110 total yards in a more balanced attack in Week 1. What might be more interesting is whether Lewis can take a bigger share of the carries from Derrick Henry in the weeks ahead. Henry is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry through two weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.