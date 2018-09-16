Lewis rushed for 42 yards on 14 carries and added a one-yard catch during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Texans.

The Titans went run-heavy after taking an early two-score lead. That, and Houston's awareness of that strategy, might explain why the Titans struggled to get much per carry. Lewis should be given the benefit of the doubt after picking up 110 total yards in a more balanced attack in Week 1. What might be more interesting is whether Lewis can take a bigger share of the carries from Derrick Henry in the weeks ahead. Henry is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry through two weeks.