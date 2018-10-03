Dion Lewis has made an impact in the Titans passing game, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Lewis hasn't made much of an impact on the ground, racking up only 143 yards through four games. However, he has 18 receptions on 21 targets, putting him on pace for a 72-catch season. That's enough to keep him relevant on a weekly basis in point-per-reception leagues, even if he has yet to break off many big gains.