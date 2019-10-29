Lewis caught his lone target, a two-yard gain, during Sunday's 27-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Lewis has now amassed just four total yards over the past two weeks and has yet to score or tally more than 30 yards in a game this season. It's not as if Lewis is being replaced as RB2, it's just that Derrick Henry and an athletic former quarterback in Marcus Mariota have hogged touches this season. With Mariota now on the bench and Ryan Tannehill under center, the Titans seem to have opted to throw it more rather than utilize Lewis in the running game. Sunday's opponents, the Panthers, have been gashed on the ground this season to the tune of 5.0 yards per opponent carry, but it's hard to see Lewis getting enough touches to take advantage.