Lewis carried the ball three times for 13 yards in the Titans' Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. He also added one reception on one target for seven yards.

Lewis continues to play a minimal role in the team's offense, with Derrick Henry accounting for 17 of the team's 26 rushing attempts in Week 3. More surprisingly, Lewis has yet to make an impact in the team's passing attack, as he's been targeted only six times through three games. There's no sign that he'll get more touches in Week 4 as the team faces Atlanta, meaning his value will likely only increase if Derrick Henry suffers an injury.