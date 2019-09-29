Titans' Dion Lewis: Earns eight touches
Lewis carried the ball four times for 16 yards in Week 4 against Atlanta. He also added four receptions for four yards.
Lewis tallied a season-best eight touches in the game, but managed only 20 total yards. Notably, three of his four receptions went for negative yards, negated only by an 11 yard reception late in the fourth quarter. In contrast to the 2018 season, Derrick Henry is the clear lead back, making Lewis only a handcuff option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4