Lewis carried the ball four times for 16 yards in Week 4 against Atlanta. He also added four receptions for four yards.

Lewis tallied a season-best eight touches in the game, but managed only 20 total yards. Notably, three of his four receptions went for negative yards, negated only by an 11 yard reception late in the fourth quarter. In contrast to the 2018 season, Derrick Henry is the clear lead back, making Lewis only a handcuff option.