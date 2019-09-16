Titans' Dion Lewis: Earns only four touches
Lewis carried the ball three times for nine yards and hauled in his lone target for five yards in Week 2 against the Colts.
Lewis was once again a peripheral part of the offense, getting only four touches as opposed to Derrick Henry's 17. While Lewis and Henry were utilized in a nearly even split for much of the 2018 season, it is clear that won't be the case in 2019 barring injury or a sudden drop in performance from Henry. Through two games this campaign, Lewis has only four receptions and six rushing attempts.
