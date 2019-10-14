Titans' Dion Lewis: Finally involved through air
Lewis carried the ball just once for negative one yard in Week 6 against Denver. However, he did haul in all three of his targets for 20 yards.
Lewis once again failed to make any impact on the ground, but finally displayed the receiving prowess of seasons past. None of his three catches were particularly explosive, though he did convert a first down with one of his receptions late in the fourth quarter as the Titans' attempted to rally. While the slight uptick in involvement is promising, Lewis will still have to fight for a limited number of targets with the likes of Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries among others in the team's receiving corps.
