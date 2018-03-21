Titans' Dion Lewis: Gets $5.75 million fully guaranteed

Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with the Titans, receiving $5.75 million fully guaranteed and another $2.5 million guaranteed for injury only, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

While he had an argument to be considered the top running back in free agency, Lewis ultimately signed a contract much smaller than Jerick McKinnon's and landed with a team that already has an established power runner in Derrick Henry. The Titans likely plan to deploy a dual-threat backfield with Lewis handling passing downs and mixing in on early downs while Henry serves as the thumper for early downs and near the goal line. The 27-year-old played double-digit games for the first time since 2011 last season, taking 180 carries for 896 yards (5.0 average) and six touchdowns and catching 32 of 36 targets for 214 yards (5.9 per target) and another three scores. He'll have a hard time replicating the rushing and scoring production if Henry stays healthy, but his role as a pass catcher should increase. Lewis displayed his ability in that department back in 2015 when he caught 36 of 50 targets for 388 yards (7.8 YPT) and two scores in only seven games.