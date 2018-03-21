Titans' Dion Lewis: Gets $5.75 million fully guaranteed
Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with the Titans, receiving $5.75 million fully guaranteed and another $2.5 million guaranteed for injury only, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
While he had an argument to be considered the top running back in free agency, Lewis ultimately signed a contract much smaller than Jerick McKinnon's and landed with a team that already has an established power runner in Derrick Henry. The Titans likely plan to deploy a dual-threat backfield with Lewis handling passing downs and mixing in on early downs while Henry serves as the thumper for early downs and near the goal line. The 27-year-old played double-digit games for the first time since 2011 last season, taking 180 carries for 896 yards (5.0 average) and six touchdowns and catching 32 of 36 targets for 214 yards (5.9 per target) and another three scores. He'll have a hard time replicating the rushing and scoring production if Henry stays healthy, but his role as a pass catcher should increase. Lewis displayed his ability in that department back in 2015 when he caught 36 of 50 targets for 388 yards (7.8 YPT) and two scores in only seven games.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...