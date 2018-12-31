Titans' Dion Lewis: Has minimal role
Lewis did not carry the ball in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts. He did add three catches on four targets for a total of 23 yards.
Since getting a season-high 20 carries in Week 10 against New England, Lewis has steadily seen his role in the offense decline. That culminated with him not seeing a single carry in the season finale, and only earning 10 combined rushing attempts across the last three games of the season. His diminishing role coincided with the emergence of Derrick Henry, who has established himself as the workhorse in the team's backfield over the course of the last four contests. On the positive side, Lewis did maintain a role as the pass-catching back, hauling in at least three catches in five of his last six games. After signing a four-year contract with the Titans entering the 2018 season and Derrick Henry still in the fold, Lewis is likely to see the majority of his role as a pass-catching back in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...