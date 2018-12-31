Lewis did not carry the ball in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts. He did add three catches on four targets for a total of 23 yards.

Since getting a season-high 20 carries in Week 10 against New England, Lewis has steadily seen his role in the offense decline. That culminated with him not seeing a single carry in the season finale, and only earning 10 combined rushing attempts across the last three games of the season. His diminishing role coincided with the emergence of Derrick Henry, who has established himself as the workhorse in the team's backfield over the course of the last four contests. On the positive side, Lewis did maintain a role as the pass-catching back, hauling in at least three catches in five of his last six games. After signing a four-year contract with the Titans entering the 2018 season and Derrick Henry still in the fold, Lewis is likely to see the majority of his role as a pass-catching back in 2019.