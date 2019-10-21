Lewis carried the ball once for -2 yards in Week 7 against the Chargers. He was also targeted once but did not convert it for a catch.

Lewis appeared in a season-low 27 percent of the team's offensive snaps, even with Tennessee in a close contest. As has been the case for much of the season, Lewis is solely a handcuff option for Derrick Henry given his lack of involvement in the team's gamplan.

