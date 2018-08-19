Titans' Dion Lewis: Impressive in passing game during loss
Lewis rushed once for one yard and secured both of his targets 26 yards in the Titans' 30-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers. He also fumbled once but it was recovered by the Titans.
While his production in the running game was negligible, Lewis made up for it through the air. The veteran didn't have any catches in last week's preseason opener, but he did rush twice for eight yards. Lewis' role as a complement to starter Derrick Henry and as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield appears set heading into the regular season, providing him with particular appeal in PPR formats. He'll look to continue gearing up for the regular season in next Saturday night's "dress rehearsal" game against the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...