Lewis rushed once for one yard and secured both of his targets 26 yards in the Titans' 30-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers. He also fumbled once but it was recovered by the Titans.

While his production in the running game was negligible, Lewis made up for it through the air. The veteran didn't have any catches in last week's preseason opener, but he did rush twice for eight yards. Lewis' role as a complement to starter Derrick Henry and as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield appears set heading into the regular season, providing him with particular appeal in PPR formats. He'll look to continue gearing up for the regular season in next Saturday night's "dress rehearsal" game against the Steelers.