Titans' Dion Lewis: Just one carry Sunday
Lewis did not gain a yard on his lone carry in Sunday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.
Derrick Henry (calf) was held out of the final preseason game for starters, so Lewis got the nod in his place Sunday. The speedier backfield option failed to gain a yard while getting just one touch against a Steeler defense that overpowered the Titans' offensive line for the entire first quarter. Once the regular season starts, Lewis figures to serve a similar role behind Henry as the change-of-pace and receiving back. The 28-year-old churned out 917 total yards and two scores in that role last season.
