Lewis carried the ball 15 times for 68 yards in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints. He also added one reception for 19 yards.

Lewis logged 15 of the team's 26 rush attempts in the absence of Derrick Henry (hamstring), his biggest workload of the season. Though maligned for untimely fumbles and inefficient running for the majority of the season, Lewis played a vital role for the Titans' offense, averaging an efficient 4.5 yards per carry. However, his longest gain of the day came through the air on the team's first drive, when he caught a short pass on the left side of the field before turning upfield for a gain of 19 yards. Henry is expected to return for Week 17 against the Texans, likely relegating Lewis to only a peripheral role in the offense once again.