Lewis is expected to act as the Titans' feature back in Sunday's game against the Saints with Derrick Henry (hamstring) expected to be inactive for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henry has managed the hamstring issue for the past few weeks and hasn't seen his performance or his workload suffer because of it, but the NFL's second-leading rusher apparently experienced a setback with the injury coming out of his full participation in practice Friday. After Henry initially entered the matchup without an injury designation, the Titans downgraded him to questionable Saturday and called up running back Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad, foreshadowing a likely absence for the former. Dawkins and rookie Khari Blasingame could have minor roles in the Titans' game plan, but with neither of those backs having logged many meaningful NFL snaps, expect the playoff-contending Titans to rely heavily on Lewis, who should be in line for his most substantial workload of the season. While regularly playing second fiddle to Henry in each of the Titans' previous 14 contests, Lewis has only topped 50 total yards on one occasion in 2019.