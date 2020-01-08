Play

Lewis (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

It's possible that Lewis may end up being listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Ravens, though we expect him to be available this weekend. In any case, Lewis isn't likely to see heavy volume in the Tennessee offense as long as Derrick Henry (who logged 34 carries in the team's wild-card win over the Patriots) is healthy enough to play.

