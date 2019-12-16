Lewis carried the ball three times for 10 yards in the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Texans. He also added one reception for 11 yards and a touchdown.

Lewis scored a key touchdown with 2:04 left in the game, bringing the Titans' to within three points of the lead. He once again played sparingly, though he did manage to see the field more often as the team played in pass-heavy formations while attempting to mount a comeback. Still, Lewis remains only a handcuff to Derrick Henry, who earned 21 touches in comparison to Lewis' four.