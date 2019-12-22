Play

Lewis is in line for added work Sunday against the Saints, with Derrick Henry (hamstring) inactive for the contest, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Khari Blasingame and the recently-promoted Dalyn Dawkins are on hand to work in complementary roles, but Lewis should head the team's running attack Sunday, which makes him a decent Week 16 plug in for those scrambling for running back help or looking for a low-cost DFS lineup option.

