Lewis is in line for added work Sunday against the Saints, with Derrick Henry (hamstring) inactive for the contest, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Khari Blasingame and the recently-promoted Dalyn Dawkins are on hand to work in complementary roles, but Lewis should head the team's running attack Sunday, which makes him a decent Week 16 plug in for those scrambling for running back help or looking for a low-cost DFS lineup option.