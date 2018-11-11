Lewis rushed 20 times for 57 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 more in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.

Lewis got twice as many touches as Derrick Henry, but Henry had the better fantasy day by virtue of scoring two touchdowns. While Lewis' versatility gets him the majority of work, Henry's bulkier frame is more effective near the goal line. Considering Henry has four touchdowns in the past three weeks, he's likely to keep cutting into Lewis' value against the Colts in Week 11.