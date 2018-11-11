Titans' Dion Lewis: Outplayed by Henry in win
Lewis rushed 20 times for 57 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 more in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.
Lewis got twice as many touches as Derrick Henry, but Henry had the better fantasy day by virtue of scoring two touchdowns. While Lewis' versatility gets him the majority of work, Henry's bulkier frame is more effective near the goal line. Considering Henry has four touchdowns in the past three weeks, he's likely to keep cutting into Lewis' value against the Colts in Week 11.
More News
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Tops 120 scrimmage yards while scoring•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Should stay busy after bye week•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Surpasses 150 total yards•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Ineffective again•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Suffers from inefficient performance•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Consistent threat in passing game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10