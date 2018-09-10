Titans' Dion Lewis: Outplays Henry in opener
Lewis rushed 16 times for 75 yards and a touchdown while catching five of eight targets for another 35 yards in Sunday's season-opening, 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Lewis significantly outplayed Derrick Henry, who managed just 26 yards on 10 carries and one catch for five yards. Most notably, it was Lewis who got the call from four yards out on Tennessee's lone offensive touchdown. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota left this one with an elbow injury, and the Titans will likely lean heavily on the running game should he miss extended time.
