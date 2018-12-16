Lewis carried the ball seven time for 35 yards in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants. He also added three receptions for nine yards.

Lewis found himself on the short end of the running back split for the third consecutive week, racking up seven carries compared to Derrick Henry's 33. The rainy conditions of this game benefited the playing style of Henry over Lewis, though Lewis has now failed to earn 20 touches in a game for five consecutive weeks. Due to that lack of volume, he's only a desperation play in PPR leagues moving forward.