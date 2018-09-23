Lewis rushed nine times for 26 yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 more in Sunday's 9-6 win over Jacksonville.

Lewis has come back down to earth after a sizzling Titans debut, combining for just 68 rushing yards on 23 carries over the past two weeks. Derrick Henry has amassed 113 yards on 36 carries over that same span, suggesting Lewis is the inferior option on the ground. Still, Lewis is the significantly better receiving back, and that ability should allow him to play a sizable role against the Eagles next week.