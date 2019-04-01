Coach Mike Vrabel recently referred to Lewis as a "complement" to lead back Derrick Henry, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports. "We're going to have to be able to use Dion and whoever else we have on the roster to complement (Derrick) in different aspects," Vrabel said. "There's things that we can do to continue to let Derrick improve and getting the ball to him."

The Titans nearly rode Henry's memorable hot streak to a playoff appearance, ripping off four straight wins in December before a Week 17 loss to Indianapolis ended the dream. Lewis averaged 5.2 carries, 3.8 targets and 35.6 scrimmage yards during that five-game stretch, while Henry piled up 625 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Lewis still finished second on the Titans in catches (59) and third in scrimmage yards (917), but his mark of 3.3 yards per carry looks particularly ugly in comparison to Henry's 4.9 YPC. With the Heisman winner set to carry the rushing attack and free-agent addition Adam Humphries providing more competition for short targets, Lewis doesn't have an easy path to a third straight season of 200-plus touches. The 28-year-old at least has security in his role as the No. 2 running back, given that $2.5 million of his $4 million base salary for 2019 became guaranteed in mid-March, per overthecap.com.