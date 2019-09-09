Lewis carried the ball three times for seven yards in Week 1 against Cleveland. He also added three receptions for six yards.

Lewis was largely scripted out of the game as the Titans led the Browns for the majority of the contest and Derrick Henry posted a tremendous game as both a receiver and rusher. Still, Lewis could continue to play a key role in the Titans' passing attack as he was targeted four times -- tied for second on the team with receiver A.J. Brown. Still, he'll be very game script dependent making him a shaky option on a weekly basis, even in PPR leagues.