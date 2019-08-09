Lewis carried the ball twice for seven yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles.

The veteran was only one the field for one series before being replaced by Jeremy McNichols. Lewis has a firm hold on the No. 2 spot on the Titans' depth chart behind Derrick Henry (calf), so he had little to prove in the preseason opener, but after seeing 214 touches last year including a career-high 59 catches, there's no guarantee he maintains that volume if Henry's workload grows.