Titans' Dion Lewis: Quiet to conclude regular season
Lewis carried the ball once for seven yards in the team's Week 17 victory over Houston.
Lewis was on the field for only 11 snaps, and remained mostly uninvolved in the offense. After posting 917 total yards in his first year with the Titans, Lewis failed to gain any traction in 2019 and managed only 373 yards from scrimmage. While he signed a four-year deal to join Tennessee, the team has an out at the conclusion of the season that would result in only $1.1 million in dead cap. Given his minimal role, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team opt to dump Lewis to avoid a $10.5 million hit for the remaining two years of his contract. Before his future is clarified, however, Lewis will try to help the Titans make a deep playoff push, beginning with a first-round matchup against New England.
More News
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Leads backfield with 15 carries•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Opportunity knocks with Henry out•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Likely to replace Henry in Week 16•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Ready for Week 16•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Added to injury report•
-
Titans' Dion Lewis: Makes most of lone reception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...