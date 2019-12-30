Lewis carried the ball once for seven yards in the team's Week 17 victory over Houston.

Lewis was on the field for only 11 snaps, and remained mostly uninvolved in the offense. After posting 917 total yards in his first year with the Titans, Lewis failed to gain any traction in 2019 and managed only 373 yards from scrimmage. While he signed a four-year deal to join Tennessee, the team has an out at the conclusion of the season that would result in only $1.1 million in dead cap. Given his minimal role, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team opt to dump Lewis to avoid a $10.5 million hit for the remaining two years of his contract. Before his future is clarified, however, Lewis will try to help the Titans make a deep playoff push, beginning with a first-round matchup against New England.