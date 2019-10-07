Lewis rushed the ball two times for 11 yards in Week 5 against the Bills. He also added two receptions on four targets for 19 yards.

Lewis continues to have little involvement in the Titans' offensive gameplan. He's now accumulated four or fewer touches in three of five contests this season, never surpassing eight rushes and receptions combined in a single game. As a result, Lewis is only a handcuff to Derrick Henry at this point in the campaign.