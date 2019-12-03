Lewis did not record a carry but did haul in his lone target for nine yards in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.

After recording his highest carry total of the season in Week 12, Lewis failed to find traction in the team's offensive gameplan. He was on the field for just 11 snaps, further solidifying his lack of involvement. At this point, it's clear that Lewis is nothing more than a handcuff for Derrick Henry.