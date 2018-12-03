Lewis carried the ball six times for a total of 36 yards in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. He also added two receptions for -2 yards.

Lewis posted a season-high 20 carries in Week 10 against New England, but has steadily seen his workload decease since. That didn't change Sunday, when he got a total of eight touches -- his lowest mark since the Titans' contest against Baltimore in Week 6. His lack of involvement in the passing game is especially concerning, and he has logged two or fewer receptions in three of his past four contests. Given his dearth of touchdowns, his fantasy floor appears very limited at the moment.